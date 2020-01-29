CAA Creating ‘Civil War-Like’ Situation: BJP MLA Narayan Tripathi

Even as the Narendra Modi government refuses to back down on Citizenship (Amendment) Act despite protests nationwide, a BJP MLA from Madhya Pradesh has taken a different stand, saying the law was creating a "civil war-like situation in every street".

BJP MLA Narayan Tripathi said that though CAA was not beneficial to the country, the controversial measure would consolidate the saffron party's vote-bank.

He said the BJP should either follow Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Constitution or “tear and throw it away”, as it is clear that the nation cannot be divided on religious lines.