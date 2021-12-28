Multiple Protests in Bastar, Tribals Say Unresolved Grievances Against Police

“Last year, some District Reserve Guards came to the village and caught me. They started questioning me and asked me to tell them where the Naxalites were hiding. They made me walk around for two days in the forest. I was physically abused several times and then finally left in the forest,” said Smita (name changed), who has been protesting against the alleged influx of security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur.

Smita is one of the thousands of villagers who have been protesting in various districts of Chhattisgarh against camps of security forces being set up across villages.

Like Smita's village, protests against camps of security forces and several development projects of the state and central governments are underway in villages across Bastar, Bijapur, Sukma, and other districts of Chhattisgarh alleging exploitation, abuse, and injustice by security personnel.

The protests began to escalate after the security forces allegedly killed three villagers in Silger, Bijapur in May 2021 while they were protesting against an upcoming police camp in the village, spreading to other naxal-affected areas.

While the leaders of the ruling Congress feel that tribals have been misguided and the police officials suspect Maoists to be behind these protests, the tribals protesting deny both.