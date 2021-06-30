9 Yrs of Sarkeguda Shootout: Fight Against Cop Brutality Still On

Nearly 7,000 protestors, mostly adivasis, had gathered at Chhattisgarh's Sarkeguda village, Bijapur on the nights on 27 and 28 June, to mark the anniversary of the 2012 police shootout in Sarkeguda, and remember the victims of this act of brutality.

Many had walked for over a week to reach the site of the protests, carrying their rations and tents through the almost immovable terrains of Bastar’s forests.

The demonstration comes nearly two years after the Judicial Commission's rejection of police claims in 2019. The commission had observed that those killed at Sarkeguda were ordinary citizens, and not "Naxalites" – the narrative put forth by the police.