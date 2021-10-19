66 Houses Damaged, 20 Hindu Homes Torched in Bangladesh During Durga Puja

Over 66 houses were damaged and 20 homes of Hindus in Bangladesh were torched during the Durga Puja celebrations last week, authorities said on Monday, 18 October.

A mob of hundred people attacked a village in Rangpur district’s Pirganj upazila on Sunday, bdnews24.com reported.

The mob was reportedly triggered by a local Hindu youth who reportedly posted a photo offensive towards Islam.

No casualties were reported and 52 suspects have been arrested, stated a media report.

A special team has been deployed to arrest all those who were involved in the vandalism.