Monsoon Reaches Kerala Ahead of Schedule, No Heatwave Over Delhi for Next 5 Days

IMD scientist RK Jenamani said, “There will be no heatwave condition for the next five days over Delhi."

The monsoon reached Kerala three days ahead of its onset date of 1 June, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday, 29 May.

Earlier, the IMD had forecast onset over Kerala on 27 May with help from remnants of Cyclone Asani that hit the Bay of Bengal two weeks ago, with a standard deviation of four days on either side.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said on Sunday, "Southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala on Sunday, 29 May, against the normal date of onset of 1 June," news agency PTI reported.

Meanwhile, Senior IMD scientist RK Jenamani said that conditions are also favourable to cover more parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Bay of Bengal, and also northeastern states.

Hinting to signs of respite from the unprecedented heatwaves over northern India, he said, “There will be no heatwave condition for the next five days over Delhi and northwest and central parts of India.”

However, according to the latest Extended Range Forecast (ERF) issued by the IMD, the monsoon’s initial advancement over Karnataka, Goa, and the entire northeast India appears to be slow, The Indian Express reported.

The ERF shows that the rainfall activity will remain normal to below normal till about 8 June.

Today's Weather Forecast

The national capital's maximum temperature on Sunday is expected to be recorded at 41 degrees Celsius with the minimum temperature dipping to 29 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Mumbai's temperature is expected to touch 33 degree Celsius with the minimum temperature to fall to 29 degree Celsius.

