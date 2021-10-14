'Monsoon Flooding Hindered Coal Supply At Power Plants': Coal Min Pralhad Joshi

Union Minister of Coal Pralhad Joshi on Thursday, 14 October, said that the ongoing coal crisis was a consequence of closure of some mines and flooding in others during the monsoon, news agency PTI reported.

Speaking to reporters, he stated, "Closure of some coal mines and inundation of a few others due to monsoon led to the hindrance in coal supply to power plants."

Joshi, who was on a visit to Ashoka mine of the Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL) in Piparwar, Jharkhand asserted that the situation was improving and the coal plants in the country were receiving the required supply of coal.

He added, "We can produce two million tonnes of coal per day."

In a meeting with officials from CCL and Eastern Coalfields Ltd (ECL), the minister deliberated over issues related to the availability of land for mining at the meeting and the present crisis, PTI reported.