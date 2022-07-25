'Notify All Suspect Monkeypox Cases': Delhi Government to Health Facilities

Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, regional director of World Health Organization (WHO) South-East Asia Region, said that the risk of monkeypox globally and in the southeast Asia Region is assessed as moderate.

“Though the risk of monkeypox globally and in the region is moderate, the potential of its further international spread is real. Also, there are still many unknowns about the virus," she added.

She further highlighted the need to stay alert and be prepared to roll out an intense response to curtail spread of monkeypox.

"The transmission of monkeypox appears to be occurring primarily through close physical contact, including sexual contact. Transmission can also occur from contaminated materials such as linens, bedding, electronics, clothing, that have infectious skin particles," Singh added.