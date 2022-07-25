Should You Be Worried About Monkeypox? Your FAQs Answered

Recorded cases of monkeypox in India have gone up to at least 5, in a matter of less than two weeks since it was first detected in a 35 year old, on 14 July, in Kerala.

The latest confirmed case, a 34 year old man from Delhi, has no history of travelling abroad, which means the virus may well be spreading in the community.

SInce the begining of 2022, monkeypox has been spreading in clusters across the world prompting health authorities to take cognizance of it.

On 23 July, the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a public health emergency, does this mean it's a pandemic?

How does it spread? How is it treated?

FIT answers your questions about monkeypox.