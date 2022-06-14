Mohali Police Arrest Two Associates of Gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar
They were apprehended with rifles and ammunition while on their way to deliver a shipment of firearms.
Punjab's Mohali Police and Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) arrested on Tuesday, 14 June, two associates of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Canada-based Goldy Brar, officials said.
They stated that the police confiscated 32 bore pistols, eight live cartridges, and an SUV from the arrested persons – Gagandeep Singh, alias Gaagi and Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi. They were apprehended near Jujhar Nagar's Dara Studio in Mohali.
A complaint has been filed against them at the Balongi Police Station under sections 25 (7) and 8 of the Arms Act, 1959.
According to Mohali SSP Vivek Sheel Soni, Gagandeep, alias Gaagi and Gurpreet, alias Gopi had regular contact with the Canada-based mobster via gangster Manpreet Singh, alias Manna, who provided a Corolla car to the assailants in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case.
Manpreet Singh, alias Manna, was recently detained in connection with the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala.
According to The Tribune, both accused were operating under orders of Goldy Brar. They reportedly engaged in illegal smuggling of firearms from the border areas of Punjab and Rajasthan, and then delivered them to the shooters.
Soni stated that the Mohali Police, in coordination with the Anti-Gangster Task Force, initiated an operation after receiving a tip. Gagandeep and Gurpreet were apprehended with rifles and ammunition while on their way to deliver a shipment of firearms.
He also stated that further investigation is underway.
The Punjab Police has sought a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against Brar, or Satinder Singh, who had claimed responsibility for the murder of the Punjabi singer. Brar is currently hiding in Canada.
Meanwhile, the state police, on Tuesday, submitted an application in Delhi's Patiala House Court to interrogate gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently behind bars.
Details of the Moose Wala Murder Case
Singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on 29 May by unidentified men near Jawaharke village in Punjab's Mansa district.
The incident had taken place one day after the state government had cut down on the singer's security cover. According to news reports, the autopsy suggested that the body had 25 bullet wounds.
Harkamal Ranu, one of the eight sharpshooters who had allegedly opened fire, was arrested from Bathinda by Punjab Police on 10 June. Meanwhile, at least eight others have been arrested for providing logistical support, conducting recce, and harbouring the shooters.
(With inputs from The Tribune.)
