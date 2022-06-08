Punjab Police Seeks Red Corner Notice for Goldy Brar in Sidhu Moose Wala Case

Two Facebook posts were also doing the rounds in which Bishnoi and Brar claimed to have taken responsibility for the singer-politician's death.

"I, along with my brother Goldy Brar, take responsibility of killing Sidhu Moose Wala. People may say whatever they want to, but we have avenged the death of our brother Vicky Middukhera. Sidhu Moose Wala had helped to get him killed," one of the posts read.

"I had called him from Jaipur and told him that what he did was wrong. He told me he didn't care for anyone and he challenged me saying that he too kept his weapon loaded. So now we have avenged our brother's death. But this is just the beginning. Whoever was involved in the killing of our brother, they should be alert," the Facebook post added.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police on 7 June arrested at least eight people for providing logistic support, conducting recce and harbouring the shooters who killed Moose Wala.