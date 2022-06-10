ADVERTISEMENT
Sidhu Moose Wala Murder Case: Harkamal Ranu, One of the Sharpshooters, Arrested
Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on 29 May.
i
Harkamal Ranu, one of the eight sharpshooters who allegedly opened fire on Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, has been arrested by Punjab police on Friday, 10 June.
Ranu, who belongs to Bathinda, has been apprehended by the police, says his family.
Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on 29 May.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
ADVERTISEMENT
Edited By :Padmashree Pande
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×