Sidhu Moose Wala Murder Case: Harkamal Ranu, One of the Sharpshooters, Arrested

Harkamal Ranu, one of the eight sharpshooters who allegedly opened fire on Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, has been arrested by Punjab police on Friday, 10 June.

Ranu, who belongs to Bathinda, has been apprehended by the police, says his family.

Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on 29 May.