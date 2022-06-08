Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi Is Mastermind, Say Police

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is the mastermind behind the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, Delhi Police Special CP (Special Cell) HS Dhaliwal said on Wednesday 8 June, adding that a close associate of one of the shooters had been arrested.

Siddhesh Hiraman Kamle, alias Mahakal, who is a close associate of the main shooter in the case, has been arrested, the police said, adding that at least five people were involved in the killing.

"Maharashtra Police has been given Kamble's 14-day police custody remand. He is a close associate of one of the shooters, but he's not involved in the killing," Dhaliwal said.

The police further added that five more suspects had been identified in connection with the singer's murder.