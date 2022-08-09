Missing Indian Woman Found in Pakistan After 20 Years, Wants To Meet Her Family

An Indian woman, who went missing 20 years ago after a recruitment agent in Mumbai promised her a job in Dubai but trafficked her to Pakistan, has been found with the help of a video on social media and is appealing to the Indian government to help her reunite with her family.

Waliullah Maroof, who is an imam of a mosque in Karachi, said the Indian High Commission officials in Islamabad have contacted him and wanted to meet Hamidi Begum to send her back to Mumbai.