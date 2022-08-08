UP: 15 Men Enter Housing Society To Confront Woman Who Had Spat With BJP Leader

Days after the Bharatiya Janata Party leader (BJP) Shrikant Tyagi was booked by the Uttar Pradesh police for assaulting a woman after an argument with her inside a housing society in Noida, more than 15 men entered the society on Monday, 8 August, purportedly to confront the woman.

Residents of the Grand Omaxe Housing Society came out of their flats amid the noise, and started protesting against the "goons." Residents alleged that the outsiders pelted stones at them while the former were opposing their entry into the society.

Meanwhile, the police reached the spot and caught a few of the outsiders, while the rest escaped.

Among the outsiders was a man named Lokendra Tyagi, a resident of Ghaziabad's Modinagar. Tyagi has purportedly been seen in several pictures with BJP leaders.

(This story will be updated with more details.)