2 Migrant Workers From Bihar Found Dead in a Drain in Delhi, One Arrested
One person was arrested by the Delhi Police on Wednesday, 23 March, in connection with the recovery of the dead bodies of two migrant workers in a drain near the India International Centre (IIC) in New Delhi.
The deceased have been identified as Khurshid (31) and Shehzad (34), both from Bihar's Arariya district.
"The accused who was arrested has been identified as Atiq, he is 22-24-years-old and belongs to the village as the deceased. The accused was currently living in Mayur Vihar," Deputy Commissioner of Police New Delhi Amrutha Guguloth, told the media.
A PCR call was received around 6:18 pm on 22 March that two dead bodies were found near the IIC, she said.
The post-mortem reports of the deceased are awaited.
