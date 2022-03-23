Massive Fire Chars Secunderabad Scrap Shop, 11 Workers Sleeping Inside Dead

At least 11 people have been reported dead after a fire broke out in a scrap shop in Telangana's Secunderabad early morning on Wednesday, 23 March.

About 12 persons were suspected to be sleeping inside the godown when the the inferno spread. Due to the massive fire, a wall collapsed, trapping those inside. Eleven bodies have been recovered so far. One person was rescued alive, and has been transported to the hospital for treatment.

Around eight fire engines were reported to be engaged in extinguishing the fire.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)