Men Who 'Shot At' Asaduddin Owaisi Welcomed By Rambhakt Gopal, Hindutva Groups
Sachin Pandit and Shubham Gujjar were let out on bail, and welcomed with celebrations.
The two men who allegedly shot at AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi's vehicle during the UP elections are now out on bail and were welcomed by multiple right-wing Hindutva groups as well as Rambhakt Gopal on 31 July.
The two accused, Sachin Pandit and Shubham Gujjar were arrested hours after the attack on Owaisi on 3 February. The two were let out on bail last week.
In a celebration organised in their village in Greater Noida, the two were welcomed by their friends and Gopal posted pictures of the same on his Facebook page.
“With respected Aazad Arya Guru ji and our team of young brothers, some visuals of our meeting with Deshbhakt Sachin Hindu and Shubham Gujjar. Jai Sri Ram,” Rambhakt Gopal posted on Facebook.
Gopal has often stoked controversy by routinely posting pictures and videos, boasting about using weapons.
Multiple shots were fired at a vehicle Owaisi was travelling in while returning to Delhi from Meerut after campaigning for the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh in February.
Sachin Pandit's Alleged Affiliation With BJP
Sachin Pandit, one of the accused in the Owaisi shooting, has in the past flaunted about his affiliation with the BJP. His facebook profile, by the name of ‘Deshbhakt Sachin Hindu’, had previously posted pictures with top BJP leaders, as well as his BJP membership card.
Screenshots of the profile, which is now locked, had earlier gone viral during Pandit’s arrest. In them, Pandit had shared pictures with Mahesh Sharma, BJP MP from Gautambuddh Nagar, Arun Singh and Laxmikant Bajpai, BJP MPs in the Rajya Sabha.
In one post from 2017, he can also be seen taking a selfie with Home Minister Amit Shah giving a speech in the background.
Soon after the arrest of the two men, the Hindu Sena national president Vishnu Gupta had announced that the attackers will get legal aid by the body.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.