Men Who 'Shot At' Asaduddin Owaisi Welcomed By Rambhakt Gopal, Hindutva Groups

The two men who allegedly shot at AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi's vehicle during the UP elections are now out on bail and were welcomed by multiple right-wing Hindutva groups as well as Rambhakt Gopal on 31 July.

The two accused, Sachin Pandit and Shubham Gujjar were arrested hours after the attack on Owaisi on 3 February. The two were let out on bail last week.

In a celebration organised in their village in Greater Noida, the two were welcomed by their friends and Gopal posted pictures of the same on his Facebook page.