Owaisi Attacked: Behind Shooter's BJP 'Links' & Hindutva Obsession with AIMIM MP

The Uttar Pradesh police is yet to respond to Sachin's claims of being a member of the BJP.

"There was a case registered against him under Section 307 (attempt to murder) in 2021," ASP Mishra said.

Less is known regarding the other accused, Shubham.

"He came into contact with Sachin. He doesn't have a criminal record," ASP Mishra said.

Shubham had surrendered to the Ghaziabad police.

Providing more information on Shubham, SP for Saharanpur Rural Atul Sharma said, "Shubham, son of Pramod, is from Sampla Begumpur in Nakur, Saharanpur. His parents have died and he has one sister in the NCR. He rarely comes to his village. We are trying to find out more details."