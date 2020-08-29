Media Should Stop ‘Parallel Trial’ In Sushant Case: Press Council
Press Council said media should adhere to norms of journalistic conduct in covering cases under investigation.
Strongly objecting to the media coverage of the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the Press Council of India (PCI) on Friday said the media should adhere to the norms of journalistic conduct in covering cases under investigation.
It advised that media should not carry out its own "parallel trial" and publish information based on gossip, reported PTI.
Media channels have been criticised for their coverage of the alleged suicide by the film actor which have been “in violation of the norms of journalistic conduct."
The PCI said it has noted with "distress that coverage of the alleged suicide by a film actor by many media outlets is in violation of the norms of journalistic conduct" and, therefore, advises the media to adhere to the norms framed by it.
The council is an autonomous, statutory, quasi-judicial body that serves as a watchdog for news agencies in India.
The council also noted that biased reporting can bring undue pressure in the course of fair investigation and trial.
"The media is advised to refrain from giving excessive publicity to the victim, witnesses, suspects and accused as it will amount to invasion of their privacy rights," the PCI said.
