Media Should Stop ‘Parallel Trial’ In Sushant Case: Press Council

The PCI said it has noted with "distress that coverage of the alleged suicide by a film actor by many media outlets is in violation of the norms of journalistic conduct" and, therefore, advises the media to adhere to the norms framed by it.

The council is an autonomous, statutory, quasi-judicial body that serves as a watchdog for news agencies in India.

The council also noted that biased reporting can bring undue pressure in the course of fair investigation and trial.

"The media is advised to refrain from giving excessive publicity to the victim, witnesses, suspects and accused as it will amount to invasion of their privacy rights," the PCI said.