Manipur Tribal Leader’s Murder: Video Shows Abduction in Police Presence
The Manipur government has suspended at least 14 police personnel over the abduction and brutal killing of Abonmai.
Two days after the shocking assassination of Athuan Abonmai, leader of the Zeliangrong Baudi, videos of his abduction in the presence of heavy police and paramilitary deployment have now surfaced online. Meanwhile, in orders issued late on Thursday, 23 September evening, the Manipur government has suspended at least 14 police personnel over the abduction and brutal killing of Abonmai.
The 14 police personnel, suspended for “negligence of duty” during the visit of chief minister N Biren Singh at Tamenglong HQ on 22 September, include officer-in-charge of Tamenglong police, Manipur Rifles jawans and a police commando.
Abonmai, former president of the Zeliangrong Baudi, Assam, Manipur, Nagaland (AMN), was allegedly abducted from Tamenglong district headquarters on Wednesday morning, and was found dead hours later in Pallong village under Tamei police station in in Manipur.
What Happened?
In the viral videos of the abduction, the security personnel can be seen as mute spectators, watching, not intervening, even as Abonmai is seen resisting the alleged abduction.
Abonmai was abducted by suspected NSCN (IM) cadres from the gate of the ground where the state government’s outreach programme “Go to Hills 2.0” was being held. He was shoved into an SUV right in front of the security personnel stationed there.
Soon after the abduction, his son Arai Abonmai filed an FIR at the Lamphel police station, alleging that his father Thuan Abonmai was abducted by NSCN (IM) cadres from Pologround in Tamenglong headquarters around 11:30am.
“As there is apprehension that my father may be harmed, I prayed that immediate measures be taken up to rescue my father,” he wrote to the police.
Meanwhile, a three-member committee has been constituted to inquire into the incident leading to the abduction and subsequent assassination of Athuan Abonmai.
The committee will also inquire into the security lapses, fix responsibilities and suggest measures to prevent any such incident in future, an order issued by Manipur DGP LM Khaute said.
The committee will be headed by IG of Police (Int), Manipur, K Radhashyam Singh.
Residents of Machenluang village in Tamei subdivision of Tamenglong district, meanwhile, said they will not claim the body of Athuan Abonmai until the government arrests and punishes the kidnappers and assassins. Holding the state government responsible for the assassination, the villagers questioned how miscreants could abduct a civilian amidst tight security for the chief minister’s visit.
(Published in an arrangement with EastMojo)
