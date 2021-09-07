High Courts Ensured Justice During Pandemic: SC to Manipur Govt

Dismissing a special leave petition (SLP) filed by the Manipur State Government, the Supreme Court on Tuesday, 7 September said that the high courts were bastions of ensuring justice during the pandemic.



“Our High Court's were bastions of ensuring that justice was done during the COVID 19 pandemic,” Justice DY Chandrachud orally remarked, as per Live Law.



The Manipur State Government had, in their SLP, challenged a high court order in which the state government had been directed to frame exhaustive rules for the State’s work towards fighting COVID-19. The matter had been listed before a bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Vikram Nath, and Hima Kohli.