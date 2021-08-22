BJP Leader La Ganesan Appointed as New Governor of Manipur

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday, 22 August, appointed senior BJP leader from Tamil Nadu La Ganesan as the new governor of Manipur.

"The President has been pleased to appoint Shri La Ganesan to be the Governor of Manipur with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," said Ajay Kumar Singh, Press Secretary to the President.

The development comes two days after former Governor Najma Heptulla retired from the position on 20 August.