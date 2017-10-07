Why Mahatma Gandhi Was Never Awarded the Nobel Peace Prize

Amid much debate, the then Nobelprize.org Peace Editor Oyvind Tonnesson authored the article in 1999 – “Mahatma Gandhi, the Missing Laureate”.

Tonnesson traces back to the year 1937 when Gandhi was nominated as one of the names for the Peace Prize by Ole Colbjornsen, a member of the Norwegian Parliament.

However, the committee's advisor Jacob Worm-Muller penned a report on Gandhi, that while elucidating the admiration Gandhi drew, he also criticised Gandhi's position as a political leader as being inconsistent.

In his report, he wrote: