I Found an Angry, Confused Gandhi In Pietermaritzburg

A place of such immense historic significance. And yet, almost impossible to find, as I found out on my journey to Pietermaritzburg.

I had flagged down a cab in Durban, asking the cabbie to take me to Pietermaritzburg. He was delighted, since it was where his partner of 15 years lived. They had had three children, but were yet to get married, as he hadn’t been able to collect enough money for the dower, and the massive feast that is core to any African wedding.

“Why Pietermaritzburg?” he asked. “How about I take you to a safari now? Lots of zebras and giraffes at this time of the year.”

I told him Pietermaritzburg it had to be.

“Kandy?” he asked. “Kandy went to Maritzburg?”