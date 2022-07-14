Maharashtra, Gujarat Rains: What Are the Restrictions?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange and red alerts in 11 districts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai and Pune, for Thursday (July 14), even as monsoon-triggered rain continues to batter the western state.

In Gujarat, the IMD has issued red alert for five districts – with Ahmedabad-Mumbai National Highway in Navsari district being closed from Chikhli Alipore to Valsad for the safety and security of the citizens due to rains.

What are the restrictions due to rains? Here's all you need to know.