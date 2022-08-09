Retired Army Man Thrashed by Alleged BJP Leader in Madhya Pradesh, Case Filed

After a video of purported Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shrikant Tyagi allegedly abusing a woman went viral recently, a similar video from Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district emerged on social media on Tuesday, 9 August.

The video shows purported BJP youth leader Rituraj Chaturvedi thrashing a retired army man inside his barber shop in Rewa.

It is said to have happened on Sunday, 7 August, when ex-serviceman Dinesh Kumar Mishra was reportedly thrashed by Chaturvedi and his friends. The incident was recorded through a CCTV camera installed inside the barber shop and went viral on Tuesday.