MP Floor Test: CM Kamal Nath Calls on Guv; No Listing in Assembly
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath called on Governor Lalji Tandon late on Sunday night, 15 March, regarding the floor test for the Congress-ruled government in the state to prove its majority, according to PTI.
Coming out of the Raj Bhavan around 12:20 am, Nath said the governor had called him for a discussion.
"The governor told me that the proceedings of the state Assembly should be carried out smoothly. So I told him that I will talk to the speaker in this regard on Monday morning," he said.
Nath said he has already communicated to the governor in writing that his government is ready for the floor test but the MLAs held "captive" should be released first, PTI reported.
After 22 Congress MLAs submitted their resignations last week, Tandon had on Saturday, directed Nath to seek a trust vote just after his (governor's) address on the first day of the Budget session beginning Monday.
Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati has accepted the resignations of six of these MLAs.
The LoB has mentioned only about the Governor's customary address on the first day of the Budget session and the motion of thanks.
Only Raising of Hands Allowed During Trust Vote: MP Governor
Meanwhile, Tandon on Sunday wrote to Nath saying that the voting during a trust vote on Monday should be taken up only through raising of hands and not by any other method, according to PTI.
Notably, in his letter to the CM ordering a trust vote on Saturday, the governor had directed that the division of votes during the floor test be conducted only by pressing the button (through the electronic voting system) and by no other way.
They claimed that the electronic voting system is not in place in the Assembly.
In his letter on Sunday, Tandon issued new directives saying the voting during the trust vote should be taken up only through raising of hands and that no other method should be adopted.
(With inputs from PTI.)
