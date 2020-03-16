MP Floor Test: CM Kamal Nath Calls on Guv; No Listing in Assembly

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath called on Governor Lalji Tandon late on Sunday night, 15 March, regarding the floor test for the Congress-ruled government in the state to prove its majority, according to PTI.

Coming out of the Raj Bhavan around 12:20 am, Nath said the governor had called him for a discussion.

"The governor told me that the proceedings of the state Assembly should be carried out smoothly. So I told him that I will talk to the speaker in this regard on Monday morning," he said.