MP: ‘Missing’ Independent MLA Returns, Says He Supports Kamal Nath

Surendra Singh Shera, one of the four missing MLAs supporting the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, who went `missing’, returned here on Saturday and stated that he continues to be on Congress' side.

The independent MLA from Burhanpur, who returned by an afternoon flight from Delhi, also denied that he had been abducted. Three Congress MLAs -- Hardeep Singh Dang, Bisahulal Singh and Raghuraj Kansana -- are reportedly still untraceable.