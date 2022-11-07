Lunar Eclipse on 8 November 2022: List of Do's and Don'ts for Chandra Grahan
Lunar Eclipse (Chandra Grahan) 2022 will be observed tomorrow, 8 November in India. Know the Do's and Don'ts.
A full lunar eclipse, also known as Chandra Grahan in India, will be observed on Tuesday, 8 November 2022. It should be noted that this will be the last full lunar eclipse (Chandra Grahan) for almost 3 years, and this phenomenon is called as Blood Moon. The next total lunar eclipse will be witnessed in 2025, however, a partial eclipse may occur in 2023.
The full lunar eclipse (Chandra Grahan) 2022 will start in India at 3:46 pm and end at 5:11 pm, while the partial lunar eclipse (Chandra Grahan) 2022 will begin at 2:39 pm and end at 18:19 pm.
Let's read about the Do's and Don'ts of Lunar Eclipse (Chandra Grahan) 2022 in India.
Things You Should Avoid During Lunar Eclipse: Do's and Don'ts of Chandra Grahan 2022
Don'ts
Following are some of the of the things that people in India must avoid during the upcoming Chandra Grahan 2022.
Don't look directly at moon during Chandra Grahan (lunar eclipse) because it is considered to be inauspicious.
Do not go outside during a full lunar eclipse if you are pregnant because it is believed to be harmful for the developing fetus.
Do not eat and drink during Chandra Grahan because it is believed to be unlucky.
Do not carry any sharp objects during a Chandra Grahan.
Do's
Following are some of the things that people should follow during Chandra Grahan (lunar eclipse) 2022.
Stay calm and relax to avoid the negative effects of Chandra Grahan.
Perform meditation and chant mantras during a lunar eclipse.
Use Tulsi Patra in all the eating items during a lunar eclipse.
Pregnant women should carry a coconut with them during the entire period of lunar eclipse and then put it in flowing water.
To ward off the negative energy, people must consider taking a holy bath in Ganga after the Chandra Grahan is over.
Donate things like salt, grains, and clothes to poor people after a lunar eclipse.
Drink plenty of water before Chandra Grahan because drinking water is considered inauspicious during lunar eclipse.
Chant Guru mantras and read holy books during the entire period of Chandra Grahan to ward off the evil energy.
