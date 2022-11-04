Chandra Grahan 2022 in India: Date, Time, and Places Where Eclipse Will Be Seen
A full lunar eclipse, also known as Chandra Grahan in India, will be observed on Tuesday, 8 November 2022. Prior to the lunar eclipse, a partial solar eclipse was witnessed on 25 October 2022.
Reportedly, the next lunar eclipse (Chandra Grahan) in India will now be observed on 7 September 2025. However, a partial eclipse may occur in 2023.
Let us read about the date, time, and cities, or places, in which the Chandra Grahan 2022 will be seen in India.
Chandra Grahan 2022: Start Date and Time in India
A partial Chandra Grahan 2022 will be observed in India on Tuesday, 8 November 2022, at 2:39 pm. However, a full eclipse will be seen around 3:46 pm. The maximum lunar eclipse will appear at 4:29 pm.
Chandra Grahan 2022: End Date and Time in India
The full lunar eclipse (Chandra Grahan) 2022 will end at 5:11 pm, while the partial lunar eclipse (Chandra Grahan) 2022 will be at 18:19 pm.
The lunar eclipse will be visible from the moonrise time in all parts of India, while the initial phases of both the partial and full lunar eclipse will be observed only in specific regions because both these events start when the moon is below the horizon everywhere in India.
Chandra Grahan 2022: List and Timings of Lunar Eclipse in Different Places/Cities in India
Following is the list and timing of Chandra Grahan (Lunar Eclipse) 2022 in different cities of India.
Srinagar: 5:31 pm
Mumbai: 6:03 pm
Kolkata: 4:54 pm
Nagpur: 5:32 pm
Agartala: 4:29 pm
Bengaluru: 5:57 pm
Kohima: 4:29 pm
New Delhi: 5:31 pm
Guwahati: 4:29 pm
