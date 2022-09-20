ADVERTISEMENT

Lumpy Skin Disease: BJP Workers Protest Over Cattle Deaths in Rajasthan's Jaipur

Visuals shows protesters clashing with the police, breaking barricades and raising slogans.

The Quint
Updated
India
2 min read
Lumpy Skin Disease: BJP Workers Protest Over Cattle Deaths in Rajasthan's Jaipur
i

In a bid to protest over thousands of cattle deaths due to lumpy skin disease in Rajasthan, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers staged a massive protest in Jaipur on Tuesday, 20 September.

Visuals showed protesters clashing with the police, breaking barricades and raising slogans, as the police tried to stop them from marching to the state assembly.

Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia was captured climbing atop a police barricade as the protests turned chaotic, news agency ANI reported.

Also Read

BJP’s Hindutva Icon Savarkar on Muslims, Inter-caste Love & Cows

BJP’s Hindutva Icon Savarkar on Muslims, Inter-caste Love & Cows
ADVERTISEMENT

The saffron party has also been the issue in the assembly, with a BJP legislator Suresh Singh Rawat bringing a cow outside state assembly premises to shed light on the disease.

"To draw attention towards lumpy disease, I brought a cow to the Vidhan Sabha (campus)," Rawat said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has urged the central government to declare lumpy disease as a national calamity.

On Monday, he tweeted, "I called a meeting on 15 August regarding lumpy skin disease and called the leaders of the opposition, talked to everyone, talked to the religious leaders, our priority is how to save the lives of cows from lumpy skin disease, but the central government will provide the vaccine and medicines."

8 Lakh Cows Affected

Across the country, 34,243 cattle have died due to the disease in the state, the Animal Husbandry Department indicated last month.

Meanwhile, the state Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Lalchand Kataria had indicated that so far around 8 lakh cows have been infected, of which 7.40 lakh have been treated.

The rate of infection is decreasing rapidly in western Rajasthan, Kataria added.

Other hard-hit states include Haryana, Gujarat and Punjab.

Also Read

Lumpy Skin Disease: Causes, Risk Factors, Prevention, and Spread

Lumpy Skin Disease: Causes, Risk Factors, Prevention, and Spread

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india

Topics:  BJP   lumpy skin disease 

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 
Edited By :Padmashree Pande
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×