Lumpy Skin Disease: Causes, Risk Factors, Prevention, and Spread

Lumpy skin disease is caused due to a virus that affects only cattle and is reported to be extremely contagious. As per the reports, nearly 57,000 cattle have died across the country and around 15.21 lakh cattle have been affected by the outbreak so far.

At least seven states, including Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Delhi have reported cases of lumpy skin disease till now.

The state governments have advised farmers and cattle owners or caretakers to separate the affected cattle from the healthier ones to prevent the spread of the disease. The states of Gujarat and Rajasthan have even set up control rooms in different districts as a preventive initiative to stop the spread of the disease.

Let's know the causes, risk factors, and preventive measures for lumpy skin disease.