ADVERTISEMENT

Lumpy Skin Disease: Causes, Risk Factors, Prevention, and Spread

Read about the lumpy skin disease in detail that has spread among the 7 states of the nation.

Shivangani Singh
Published
Fit
2 min read
Lumpy Skin Disease: Causes, Risk Factors, Prevention, and Spread
i

Lumpy skin disease is caused due to a virus that affects only cattle and is reported to be extremely contagious. As per the reports, nearly 57,000 cattle have died across the country and around 15.21 lakh cattle have been affected by the outbreak so far.

At least seven states, including Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Delhi have reported cases of lumpy skin disease till now.

The state governments have advised farmers and cattle owners or caretakers to separate the affected cattle from the healthier ones to prevent the spread of the disease. The states of Gujarat and Rajasthan have even set up control rooms in different districts as a preventive initiative to stop the spread of the disease.

Let's know the causes, risk factors, and preventive measures for lumpy skin disease.

Also Read

Typhoid Fever: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis and Treatment

Typhoid Fever: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis and Treatment
ADVERTISEMENT

Lumpy Skin Disease: Causes 

Lumpy skin disease is a viral disease caused by a virus called 'capripox' that affects cattle and buffalo only and is transmitted among the mentioned animals by blood-feeding insects like certain species of flies, mosquitoes, or ticks.

The disease results in fever, and nodules on the skin which can lead to death in a worst-case scenario if the animals have not been exposed to the virus before.

Lumpy Skin Disease: Treatment and Risks 

There is no treatment for lumpy skin disease and the risk of infection among the cattle and buffaloes is high since there is no way to stop the infected vectors from spreading the infection.

The risk of spread of infection increases once the infection has reached a certain area. Moreover, the risk of infection is high due to lack of vaccination.

Lumpy Skin Disease: Prevention 

The lumpy skin disease can be prevented in four ways:

  • Vaccinations

  • Quarantine

  • Slaughter campaigns

  • Other management strategies

The good news is that around 97 lakh vaccines have already been given due to which nearly 80,000 cattle recovered from the viral disease.

Lumpy Skin Disease: Spread in Humans

The good news is that the disease cannot spread among humans or cannot be transferred from the infected animals to humans. Moreover, reports show that the disease does not affect the products of animals as well so you can consume dairy products without any worry.

Also Read

Fact-Check: Video From Haryana Linked to Bihar Man’s Lynching Over Cattle Theft

Fact-Check: Video From Haryana Linked to Bihar Man’s Lynching Over Cattle Theft

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from fit

Topics:  lumpy skin disease 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×