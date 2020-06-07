Just a few weeks after Cyclone Amphan ravaged West Bengal and Odisha, another low-pressure area is expected to develop over the Bay of Bengal, the Indian Meteorological Department said.On Sunday, 7 June, IMD said, "A Low-Pressure area is likely to develop over the east-central Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and become more marked during the subsequent 24 hours."The weather department also added that due to this low-pressure area, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha, AP and Telangana during 9-11 June.“Under its influence, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha, north coastal AP, & Telangana during 9-11 June and isolated heavy falls over Vidarbha, Gangetic West Bengal,& Gujarat during 10-11 June.”IMDIMD also added that Southwest Monsoon (SWM) has further advanced into some more interior parts of South Karnataka, some parts of Rayalaseema, most parts of TN, entire Bay of Bengal, some more parts of West central BoB, entire East central BoB and some parts of northwest.Just two weeks ago, at least 86 people lost their lives due to Cyclone Amphan in West Bengal. Recently, Maharashtra and Gujarat too faced nature's fury in the form of Cyclone Nisarga.Fortunately, Mumbai and nearby areas mostly escaped the cyclone which had its landfall near Alibag but didn't create huge destruction.Cyclone Nisarga: Unusual, Untimely Cyclones The New Norm Now? We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.