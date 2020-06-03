The Cyclone 'Nisarga' has intensified into a "severe cyclonic storm" and made landfall at around 1 pm on Maharashtra coast. According to IMD, the process will last for 3 hours.“The cyclone is moving north easterly towards Alibag in Raigad district. The Severe Cyclonic Storm Nisarga is likely to cross south of Alibag between 1 pm to 3 pm,” Shubhangi Bhute, Scientist, IMD Mumbai was quoted by ANI as saying. According to IMD, wind speed is going to be 100-120 mph over Mumbai during this period.Here are some pictures of the damage so far, and how citizens are preparing for it. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.