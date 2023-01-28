Impact of India’s ‘Love Jihad’ Laws: Presumed Guilt, Vigilante Violence & More

They were allegedly harassed and assaulted with sticks by a group of vigilantes, and then taken to a local police station. The accusation levelled against them by the goons? That they were guilty of ‘love jihad’.

But do the facts back such a claim? Not quite.

The two friends were former classmates, and were walking together of their own will.

While the police claimed that the boy is 18 years old, his family members maintained that he is 17. And the 16-year-old girl he was with has repeatedly asserted that all allegations of ‘love jihad’ are completely baseless. She told The Indian Express, “I have told this to the magistrate, and I will say this again. Those men had a problem with me walking with my friend. They made videos of me and are now calling it love jihad. I did nothing wrong. I went of my own free will.”

Despite all of this, the Muslim boy was booked:

under UP’s ‘anti-conversion’ law

on charges of abduction

under sections of the SC/ST Act (the girl is a Dalit)

and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act

The FIR, which was registered allegedly on a complaint made by the girl’s father, states that the accused induced the girl to elope with him with the intention to marry and convert her. But the girl’s father has denied the complaint and even alleged that the police dictated his statement. The father asks, “What wrong did my daughter do? Is it unlawful for a boy and a girl to walk together now?”