Constitutional Challenge: ‘Karnataka’s Anti-Conversion Law Violates 6 Articles’

Karnataka’s anti-conversion ordinance, which was promulgated in May 2022, is currently up for a constitutional challenge in the state’s high court.

As per a writ petition filed by a collective of Christian missionaries, several provisions of Karnataka Right to Freedom of Religion Ordinance are violative of rights guaranteed under the Articles 14, 15, 19, 21, 25, and 30 of the Indian Constitution.

According to the writ, which was admitted on 22 July, the ordinance violates the right to equality before law, right to freedom of conscience and right to profess, propagate and practice one’s religion. It also strips the protection from discrimination on the basis of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth, the writ has claimed.