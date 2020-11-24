Are Anti-Conversion Laws Being Repackaged as ‘Love Jihad’ Laws?

‘Love jihad’ laws being planned by several BJP states are nothing but old wine in a new bottle featuring existing anti-conversion laws in India.

Because, what the states are planning to do could be out of legal bounds. What the states can finally do within the ambit of legal validity already exists in many parts of India as age-old anti-conversion laws or the Freedom of Religion Acts that deal with forced conversions.

These laws were passed or attempted to be passed in at least nine Indian states – Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand.