Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How To Vote in the Phase 1 Election? An Easy Guide

Out of all the seven phases of the the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the first phase will take place on Friday, 19 April 2024. A total of 102 constituencies in 21 states will witness voting tomorrow. The second phase of voting will happen on 26 April, and the counting of votes along with the result of all the 7 phases of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections is scheduled for 4 June 2024.

Ahead of the first phase voting, the eligible voters should know about the voting process, important documents required during elections, how to locate polling booth, and several other important details. If you are someone who is voting for the first time in the Lok Sabha Elections, we have mentioned all the steps of voting process below for your convenience.