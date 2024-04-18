Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase 1 - Who Are the Big Candidates? What's At Stake?

Tamil Nadu

The highest chunk of seats in phase one are from Tamil Nadu. All 39 Lok Sabha seats vote on 19 April. PM Narendra Modi has made several visits to Tamil Nadu in recent months, more than most other states, clearly indicating the state's importance in his scheme of things.

The BJP hopes that PM Modi's visits and a high pitch campaign led by its firebrand state president K Annamalai would help it make inroads in the state. Annamalai himself is contesting from Coimbatore. Read The Quint's ground report from Coimbatore to understand his prospects there.

The party's alliance with the AIADMK ended in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP is now contesting as a senior partner in an alliance that includes the PMK and AIADMK breakaways like former CM O Panneerselvam and senior leader TTV Dinakaran.

The DMK-led alliance on the other hand is confident of repeating its neary complete sweep from 2019. Tamil Nadu gave the UPA its highest chunk of seats in any state in 2019 and this may happen in all likelihood for the INDIA alliance in 2024.

The AIADMK on the other hand is trying to assert that it remains the main Opposition to the DMK in the state.

