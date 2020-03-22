COVID-19: 67-Yr-Old Dies in Surat, Death Toll Rises to 7 in India

Coronavirus claimed its first victim in Gujarat on Sunday after a 67-year-old man, who had tested positive for the infection, died at a private hospital in Surat, officials said.

The man, with travel history to Delhi and Jaipur, was admitted to the hospital on March 17 with complications related to kidney and asthma. On March 21, he tested positive for coronavirus as well, they said.

"The man, a coronavirus positive patient, died at a private hospital here on Sunday afternoon," Surat Collector Dhavalkumar Patel confirmed. Seventeen others have tested positive for coronavirus in the state.

(This is a developing story, more details will be added when they come in.)