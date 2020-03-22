COVID-19: Chandigarh Administration Orders Lockdown Till 31 March
With Chandigarh reporting six positive cases of COVID-19, the Union Territory Administration on Sunday, 22 March, ordered a lockdown imposing restrictions till 31 March, including suspension of public transport to prevent spread of the infection.
All are also advised to stay indoors and not to come out unless there is urgency, it said.
However, essential services including vegetable shops, ration shops, chemists etc shall remain open, it said.
The statement said that people are advised not to believe in rumours and take all preventive steps as being communicated from time to time by authorities concerned.
Earlier in the day, the Congress government in Punjab announced its decision to enforce lockdown in the entire state till 31 March in the wake of the threat of coronavirus outbreak.
He informed that all essential and government services would continue during the lockdown in Punjab, where 14 have so far tested positive for COVID-19.
