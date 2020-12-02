Lawyer Claims Journo Kappan ‘Slapped, Beaten, Dragged’ in Custody

In its rejoinder affidavit, the KWJU has mentioned that “Mr Kappan was beaten with a lathi three times on his thigh, slapped three times after taking out the spectacles, dragged, forced to stay awake from 6 pm to 6 am, depriving him of sleep, without proper medicines, along with serious mental torture from 5 to October 6, 2020.”

It further mentions that the “mental torture” afflicted on Kappan is a part of custodial torture, which needs investigation at a higher level.

The affidavit also asserts that the allegations levelled against Kappan are “false and frivolous”.