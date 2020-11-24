What is Article 32 & Can SC ‘Discourage’ Petitions Under It?

Notwithstanding the decision in 1987 referred to earlier (where the parties agreed to the court’s suggestion), this was still the settled law on point for several decades.

In 2003, however, in Union of India vs Paul Manickam, the apex court held that if Article 32 was being invoked to approach the court directly, “it has to be shown by the petitioner as to why the High Court has not been approached, could not be approached or it is futile to approach the High Court.”

If the petitioner fails to satisfy why they haven’t approached the high court first, then Justice Pasayat held that “filing of petition in such matters directly under Article 32 of the Constitution is to be discouraged.”

However, if this is the reason that CJI Bobde is saying he wishes to ‘discourage’ Article 32 petitions, this may not be the strongest of grounds. As advocate Prasanna S has pointed out in a recent column for Live Law, the Paul Manickam case hadn’t even been filed under Article 32 of the Constitution and was in fact an appeal against the decision of the Madras High Court.

Moreover, in that judgment, the Supreme Court did not actually offer any reasons as to why it was disagreeing with the precedent set down in Romesh Thappar and since, which had said there was no cause to discourage Article 32 petitions as this was a fundamental right, not some largesse of the State. The Constitution does not specify that a person has to first go to the high court and only then approach the Supreme Court, so if the court is going to take this view, it has to specify legally valid reasons for doing so.

Given the practical considerations for why this might by a useful approach, it is important for the Supreme Court to provide some clarity on the issue, and also maintain consistency on it.