QMumbai: Dharavi Tally at 55; Police Lathicharge Migrant Workers
1. Special Train Rumours Bring Migrants on Street in Bandra
Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the coronavirus-enforced nationwide lockdown to May 3, close to a 1,000 migrant workers gathered outside Bandra railway station, after they heard rumours that the government was running a special train for migrants to return home. The situation eventually forced the Mumbai Police to resort to lathi-charge to disperse the migrants — most of them from Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal — who were demanding the state help them return home. A police officer said the migrants, who assembled around 3pm, were dispersed two hours later.
Source: Hindustan Times
2. Mumbai: Dharavi Reports Six More Cases, Including 2 Deaths; Tally 55
With six new cases, including two deaths, the total number coronavirus cases in Dharavi rose to 55 on Tuesday. With this, the total number of deaths in Asia’s biggest slum has gone up to seven.
On Tuesday, a 52-year-old man succumbed at Sion Hospital after he tested positive for the virus. Test results of another 52-year-old man, who had died at Rajawadi hospital on April 11, were affirmed positive for coronavirus Tuesday, civic officials said.
Source: The Indian Express
Also Read : One New COVID-19 Linked Death From Dharavi
3. Man Donates Blood for Plasma Therapy Study on Covid-19
A man in his 20s, who recovered from Covid-19 more than three weeks ago, on Monday became the first from Maharashtra to donate blood for a study on the use of convalescent plasma therapy to treat the disease. Wit-hin three weeks of recovery, a patient develops antibodies that can neutralise the virus.
Source: Hindustan Times
4. Maharashtra: VBA Chief Calls Teltumbde Arrest Shocking, Hoists Black Flag at Rajgruha
The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) president, Prakash Ambedkar, Tuesday said the arrest of activist Anand Teltumbde, the grandson-in-law of Dr B R Ambedkar, on the 129th birth anniversary of the Dalit icon in connection with the Elgaar Parishad case was “shocking”.
“It is a very shocking and unfortunate development. As a mark of protest, I hoisted a black flag at Rajgruha — the residence of Dr B R Ambedkar — at Dadar,” the VBA chief said.
Source: The Indian Express
5. More Health Workers Test Positive at City Hospitals
The number of those infected by COVID-19 in Sion hospital rose to seven on Tuesday after a resident doctor and four nurses tested positive for the virus. Across Mumbai, close to 100 health workers have been infected.
In Nair hospital too, a paediatric doctor and a technician have tested positive. The main radiology unit had to be shut on Tuesday and all technicians were quarantined. In Bombay Hospital, a radiologist tested positive on Tuesday.
Source: The Indian Express
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)