QMumbai: Dharavi Tally at 55; Police Lathicharge Migrant Workers

With six new cases, including two deaths, the total number coronavirus cases in Dharavi rose to 55 on Tuesday. With this, the total number of deaths in Asia’s biggest slum has gone up to seven.

On Tuesday, a 52-year-old man succumbed at Sion Hospital after he tested positive for the virus. Test results of another 52-year-old man, who had died at Rajawadi hospital on April 11, were affirmed positive for coronavirus Tuesday, civic officials said.

Source: The Indian Express