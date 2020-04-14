SRK Provides 25,000 PPE Kits to Maharashtra Healthcare Workers

Shah Rukh Khan provided 25,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to frontline healthcare workers in Maharashtra, fighting the coronavirus pandemic. The actor contributed the same through his NGO, Meer Foundation.

Thanking his contribution, Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare of Maharashtra, Rajesh Tope, tweeted, “Many thanks Mr Shah Rukh Khan for your kind contribution of 25,000 PPE kits. This will go a long way in supporting our fight against COVID19 & protecting our frontline medical care team @iamsrk @MeerFoundation @CMOMaharashtra.”