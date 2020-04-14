SRK Provides 25,000 PPE Kits to Maharashtra Healthcare Workers
Shah Rukh Khan provided 25,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to frontline healthcare workers in Maharashtra, fighting the coronavirus pandemic. The actor contributed the same through his NGO, Meer Foundation.
Thanking his contribution, Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare of Maharashtra, Rajesh Tope, tweeted, “Many thanks Mr Shah Rukh Khan for your kind contribution of 25,000 PPE kits. This will go a long way in supporting our fight against COVID19 & protecting our frontline medical care team @iamsrk @MeerFoundation @CMOMaharashtra.”
Shah Rukh replied and wrote, “Thank you sir for all your help to source the kits. We are all together in this endeavour to protect ourselves and humanity. Glad to be of service. May your family & team be safe and healthy.”
Earlier, Shah Rukh had pledged this contribution and donations to six other organisations. While the IPL franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owned by SRK, Gauri Khan, Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta contributed to the PM-CARES Fund, his production house Red Chillies Entertainment donated to the Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund.
Through Ek Saath Foundation, Meer Foundation provided for daily food requirements to over 5500 families for a month in Mumbai. The actor, through Roti Foundation, provided 3 lakh meal kits per day for a month, and through the Working People’s Charter donated grocery items to over 2500 daily wage workers in Delhi.
We'll get through this!
