QMumbai: No Advance Ration at One Go; State COVID-19 Count at 302

Ration card holders in Maharashtra won’t get advance ration at one go. While Maharashtra’s Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal had last week announced that “all cardholders will be permitted to withdraw three months advance supplies at one go”, the government has now decided against it citing logistical constraints.

Food and Civil Supplies Secretary Sanjay Khandare, however, said that cardholders will be permitted to lift April’s ration quota, under the public distribution system, from Wednesday onwards.