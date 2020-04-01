QMumbai: No Advance Ration at One Go; State COVID-19 Count at 302
1. Maharashtra Govt: Advance Ration at One Go Not Possible
Ration card holders in Maharashtra won’t get advance ration at one go. While Maharashtra’s Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal had last week announced that “all cardholders will be permitted to withdraw three months advance supplies at one go”, the government has now decided against it citing logistical constraints.
Food and Civil Supplies Secretary Sanjay Khandare, however, said that cardholders will be permitted to lift April’s ration quota, under the public distribution system, from Wednesday onwards.
2. 82 Cases Take Maha COVID-19 Count to 302
Maharashtra’s coronavirus case count on Tuesday reached 302, highest in the country, after 82 new cases were reported. Of the 82 cases, 59 were recorded in Mumbai alone, taking the number of infected people in India’s worst-hit city to 151. Health minister Rajesh Tope, however, said the spike was because the results of tests conducted by the city’s private laboratories over the past four days were declared together on Tuesday.
Among the remaining cases, 13 are in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), five in Pune, three in Ahmednagar and two in Buldhana district. Significantly, test reports of 201 people across the state are still awaited, said the state health department.
3. Provide Food, Shelter, Healthcare for Migrant Workers Amid Lockdown: HC to Maha Govt
The Bombay high court (HC) on Monday directed the Maharashtra government to make arrangements for shelter, food, sanitation, clothing, and healthcare for labourers in the state, both local and migrant.
Justice SB Shukre took note of the fact that migrant labourers have lost their only source of livelihood due to the nationwide lockdown amidst the Covid-19 outbreak, and are trying to return to their hometowns.
4. Behind Barricades, Worli Koliwada Residents Struggle for Essentials
A day after BMC sealed the entry and exit of , one of Mumbai’s oldest neighbourhoods, following several COVID-19 cases being reported from the area, angry residents gathered behind the police barricades and complained of being deprived of essential supplies.
The fishing village and two neighbouring slums were sealed early Monday. With four new cases being reported on Wednesday, 12 people have tested positive for COVID-19 from the area. Also, a 60-year-old man, who died on Monday at Nair hospital, has been found to have been a resident of koliwada. His report testing positive for the virus came late Wednesday.
5. Maharashtra: 52-Yr-Old GRP Constable First Cop to Test Positive
A 52-year-old constable in Mumbai, attached to the Government Railway Police (GRP), on Tuesday became the first police personnel to test positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra.
The GRP has come up with a list of 32 people he had come in contact with the constable so that they can be quarantined. The constable is currently being treated at Kasturba Hospital. An officer said that the constable, who resides in Thane district, complained of breathlessness on Monday, following which he was taken to a doctor. Later, his samples tested positive.
