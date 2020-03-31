‘What I Didn’t See’: A Poem for the Migrant Labourer of India
Blue skies
Tall buildings
Wide, shining roads
Green trees.
It is all so beautiful
My magnificent India.
What I did not see in these videos?
Helpless and ugly poor
Tired of the city
Running hungrily towards their villages.
These homeless are probably baseless
Without data, hence, invisible to me.
What I did not hear in these videos
Is that they will be walking hundreds of kilometers.
A mother and her differently-abled daughter
Countless people.
What I could not see is that
They were without transport.
Since now there is no rally
They are unimportant.