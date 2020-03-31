‘What I Didn’t See’: A Poem for the Migrant Labourer of India

Blue skies

Tall buildings

Wide, shining roads

Green trees.

It is all so beautiful

My magnificent India.

What I did not see in these videos?

Helpless and ugly poor

Tired of the city

Running hungrily towards their villages.

These homeless are probably baseless

Without data, hence, invisible to me.

What I did not hear in these videos

Is that they will be walking hundreds of kilometers.

A mother and her differently-abled daughter

Countless people.

What I could not see is that

They were without transport.

Since now there is no rally

They are unimportant.