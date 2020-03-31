FAQ: Are Soaps and Sanitary Pads Now Enlisted as Essential Goods?

Sanitary napkins wasn't a part of the list of essential goods until 29 March. Yes, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had to issue an addendum to its order on lockdown rules to explain the list of its essential goods.

This addendum specifies allowing of manufacturing and transport of products like soap and sanitary napkins. In a tweet, Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani clarified that with this letter, sanitary napkins is now an “essential commodity.” This, after concerns were raised over the lack of availability of sanitary napkins.

What does this MHA addendum mean for you? Here’s a quick guide.

