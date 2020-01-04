QMumbai: Uddhav May Give Maha First Minister for CMO & More

Shiv Sena’s Anil Parab could become the first cabinet minister in-charge of the chief minister’s office in Maharashtra. He was among the 36 ministers were sworn-in on Monday. The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is still to allocate portfolios to its ministers

Parab, a Sena loyalist, is known to be close to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. This would be the first time a cabinet minister is made in-charge of the state CMO. It is said to be done to take the load off Thackeray as the minister in-charge of the CMO will do the heavy lifting. Apart from that, the files will be screened and filtered by him, before sending them to the CM, a Sena minister said.

(Source: Hindustan Times)