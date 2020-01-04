QMumbai: Uddhav May Give Maha First Minister for CMO & More
1. Uddhav Thackeray May Give Maharashtra Its 1st Minister for CMO
Shiv Sena’s Anil Parab could become the first cabinet minister in-charge of the chief minister’s office in Maharashtra. He was among the 36 ministers were sworn-in on Monday. The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is still to allocate portfolios to its ministers
Parab, a Sena loyalist, is known to be close to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. This would be the first time a cabinet minister is made in-charge of the state CMO. It is said to be done to take the load off Thackeray as the minister in-charge of the CMO will do the heavy lifting. Apart from that, the files will be screened and filtered by him, before sending them to the CM, a Sena minister said.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
2. Cong Misleading Youth, Spreading Rumours About CAA: Goyal
Union minister Piyush Goyal on Friday slammed the Congress for “instigating” youngsters, spreading violence and deliberately confusing people about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). Without naming the Shiv Sena, Goyal also taunted the former ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its “confused stand” on CAA, and questioned its Hindutva credentials.
The Union railway minister was speaking at the Indian Merchant’s Chamber Centre at Churchgate as part of the BJP’s 10-day outreach programme to clarify misconceptions about CAA. “The Opposition is either confused or there is a deliberate plan to mislead people. They are trying to instigate youngsters and spread violence,’’ said Goyal, adding, “The Congress is losing ground in every state and struggling to stay relevant in India. Even in Maharashtra, where they ruled at one time, they now stand in the fourth position. So, now they are trying to reach out to a certain class to instigate them to commit violence by creating fear among them.” Goyal also slammed the Sena, stating that the party had made big promises about Hindutva, but has now turned away from them.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
3. Sheena Bora Murder Trial: Ex-BHU Prof Says Victim’s Photos Match With Skull
The digital superimposition of images of the skull exhumed in August 2015 from Raigad matches with a smiling photograph of Sheena Bora, a forensic expert from the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) told a special CBI court on Friday. Bora was allegedly murdered in 2012 by her mother Indrani Mukerjea and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna. Both Indrani and Khanna are in prison, as is Indrani’s recently divorced husband Peter Mukerjea.
(Source: Mumbai Mirror)
4. Mahim Double Murder: Court Rejects Bail Plea of Accused
The Bombay high court (HC) rejected the bail application of a woman accused of planning the murder of her lover’s wife and daughter in January 2019 at the family’s Mahim home.
The woman pleaded that she had no role to play nor was she present at the scene of the crime. However, the police submitted proof of her footprints at the crime scene, based on which, the HC held her complicit in
the crime and rejected her bail plea. According to the police’s charge sheet, the accused, Ilyas Sayyed had an extramarital affair with Amrin Sayyed. Sayyed’s wife Tehsin had opposed the relationship, said the charge sheet.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
5. Mumbai Man Suspected for Kidnapping Woman Surrenders: Police
Three weeks after 19-year-old Dhvani Shah was allegedly kidnapped from Borivali, a 23-year-old man, a suspect in the crime, surrendered before police.
While Shah is still ‘missing’, Akshay Dube surrendered on Sunday, saying the duo tied the knot and travelled to Odisha and West Bengal, but decided to return to Mumbai to convince their parents to accept their marriage, police said. They added that Dube told them that when the couple reached Mumbai’s Dadar station, Shah reportedly disappeared when he went to a washroom, and has been missing since.
(Source: The Indian Express)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)