Modi Dials Australian PM as He Cancels India Trip Over Bushfires

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has called off his four-day visit to India from 13 January due to devastating wildfires in several parts of his country, diplomatic sources told PTI on Friday, 3 January.

Morrison was scheduled to hold extensive bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the visit.

Meanwhile, in a telephonic conversation with Morrison, PM Modi conveyed his heartfelt condolences on behalf of all Indians on damage to life and property due to the prolonged bushfires.